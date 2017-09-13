Jennifer Lawrence Walks Back Hurricanes ‘Wrath’ for Trump Comment: ‘Silly and Preposterous’

Jennifer Lawrence took to her Facebook page over the weekend to comment on and clarify statements made last week in an interview in which she appeared to blame the “wrath” of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma on America’s election of President Donald Trump.

In a brief statement on her page, the 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress wrote that comments she made in an interview with British network Channel 4 last week were taken “grossly out of context.”

“Obviously I never claimed that President Trump was responsible for these tragic hurricanes,” Lawrence wrote. “That is a silly and preposterous headline that is unfortunate, because it detracts from the millions of lives that are being impacted by these devastating storms and the recent earthquake.”

In an interview with Channel 4 to discuss what the interviewer called the “end-of-days feeling” being felt across America, Lawrence said it was “really startling” when Trump was elected president, and then shared her thoughts on the recent hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which have devastated Texas and Florida, respectively, over the past two weeks.

“You know, you’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature’s rage and wrath,” the actress said.

Lawrence quickly came under fire on social media for the remarks, with the official Twitter account for her latest film, the horror flick mother!, becoming inundated with comments critical of the actress.

“No way JL! You mess with my president then you mess with me,” one commenter wrote. “The buck stops here. I will never spend another $ on any thing you promote.”

“I was really going to see this movie until Jennifer Lawrence blamed me for Harvey and Irma,” added another. “Now I’m just too sad. Sorry everybody.”

In her Facebook post, Lawrence said what was really important is “focusing on the ways we can help.”

“My heart is with everyone affected and the brave first responders who are working to keep us all safe,” she added.

mother! is due out in theaters this Friday, September 15.

