Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt to Headline ‘Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas’ Benefit Concert

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt are among the stars headlining a benefit concert next week to help Texas residents affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Organizers said the “Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas” concert will be held in Austin on Sept. 22. It will be broadcast live on 11 Tegna stations in the state and on YouTube.

Also scheduled to perform are Lyle Lovett and Leon Bridges. Actors Renee Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey are scheduled to make special appearances at the four-hour show at the Frank Erwin Center.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday afternoon. Prices range from $30 to $199; proceeds will benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund .

Donations will also be collected from phone banks at the television stations.