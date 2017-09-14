Box Office Poison: Jennifer Lawrence Announces She’s Taking a Break from Acting

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Lawrence told NBC’s Today co-host Savannah Guthrie Thursday that she’s planning on taking a break from acting.

While promoting her new Darren Aronofsky-directed horror-thriller, mother!, and amid controversy over her anti-President Trump climate change comments, Lawrence revealed that she doesn’t have another on-screen project lined up for the next two years.

advertisement

Asked if she’s thinking about taking a break from acting, Lawrence said “I’m taking one. I don’t have anything set for two years.”

“I think I’m just taking a little break,” she added before saying, “I’ll see you in six months.”

At 27, Lawrence — who won an Academy Award at 22 (and has been nominated for three others) — is one of Hollywood’s most sought after actors. Having starred in multiple billion dollar franchises, including the Hunger Games film series and three X-Men films, Lawrence was the highest paid actress in 2015 and 2016.

The Joy actress is also one of Hollywood’s most politically outspoken stars. She was a very vocal critic of Trump and his supporters during the presidential campaign, even claiming that Trump’s election would mark the world’s end.

“If Donald Trump becomes president, that will be the end of the world,” the Hunger Games star said in 2015 at a promotional press junket. In the wake of Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, Lawrence told her fans the election was proof that sexism and racism is still America’s “stark reality.”

The actress faced fire earlier this month after she appeared to claim that the deadly hurricanes Harvey and Irma were nature’s wrathful response to the election of Trump.

The star’s political activism, Breitbart News’ John Nolte notes, may be hurting her box office brand.

“Almost exactly five years after the release of House at the End of the Street — despite numerous Oscar nominations (and a win) and starring in two huge franchises (Hunger Games, X-Men), Lawrence’s hateful and bigoted mouth, her relentless attacks on men, Christians, President Trump and his supporters — could result in a record low opening for a Jennifer Lawrence film in wide release,” Nolte writes.

Still, Lawrence is expected to have a persistent presence on the red carpet for the foreseeable future. Due out next March, Fox’s Red Sparrow sees Lawrence as a Russian spy who falls for a CIA officer and is slowly convinced to become an ass-kicking double agent. She is currently filming her fourth turn as the shape shifting mutant Mystique in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Lawrence recently signed on to take the starring role of billionaire tech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes in Adam McKay’s bio-drama Bad Blood.

Mother stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer and opens Sept. 17.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson