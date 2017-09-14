Kaya Jones: Hollywood’s Promotion of Abortion Shows ‘How Evil Our World Has Become’

Singer Kaya Jones says Hollywood’s support for abortion and Planned Parenthood demonstrates “how evil our world has become.”

In an interview with Katie Yoder of MRC Culture, Jones – formerly a lead singer for popular girl band the Pussycat Dolls – says the entertainment industry’s brazen support for abortion and Planned Parenthood shows its hypocrisy about death.

“[T]hey have a problem with, you know, capital punishment,” she explains. “They have a problem with the death penalty. But a baby, or a life that is so pure, doesn’t have any meaning?”

Jones adds:

That should say how evil our world has become. That someone who hurts other individuals, kills people or does something that’s completely wrong and just should be abolished in my mind, somehow holds more value than a very pure innocent life that was just a circumstance, and it wasn’t their choice of this circumstance.

Last month, the singer tweeted her criticism of Hollywood elites who “push eating disorders, sex, drugs, & abortion on young women in the entertainment industry.”

Hollywood elites push eating disorders, sex, drugs, & abortion on young women in the entertainment industry #ConfessYourUnpopularOpinion — KAYA (@KayaJones) August 7, 2017

MRC Culture describes Jones’s personal battle with Planned Parenthood:

A company she had partnered with wanted to cut ties with her for her convictions. For five years, the business had partnered with her to promote her “Hollywood Doll” brand that sold “candy and cute things for young girls.” Because of her support for the president, among other things, the store told her “I’ve lost my mind,” Kaya recalled. But the last straw, she said, was the company’s support of Planned Parenthood. The company “pushed the narrative of their, one of their products in the store is – all of the proceeds are going to Planned Parenthood,” she added. “And that for me just said, ‘Then I don’t want to be in business with you.’ Because that’s not okay.”

Jones also condemns the notion of taxpayer-funded abortion. Though Planned Parenthood claims taxpayer funds are not used to perform abortions in their clinics, pro-life activists point to how that money is fungible and can easily be used, for example, to pay for heating and electricity, thereby allowing other funds to be freed up to subsidize abortions.

To expect Americans “to pay for other people’s mistakes is not okay to do to a taxpayer first and foremost,” the singer says.

Referring to the Planned Parenthood video scandal that exposed the abortion vendor’s alleged profiteering from the sale of body parts of aborted babies, Jones tells MRC Culture, “It’s not okay to actually take a life out of an individual for whatever reason and then sell those body parts.”

“It’s sick. It’s really sick,” she adds. “And it’s hurtful because those lives were real and just and you’re giving them absolutely no grace in the end of their life.”

“It’s, you know, they’ll have to meet their Maker one day,” Jones reflects. “So as much as we all have our opinions on this matter, I think at the end of the day they’re going to have to meet God one day and they’ll have to answer for themselves on what they chose to do with their time on earth, you know?”

Jones is a supporter of President Donald Trump and the U.S. military. She recently released a music video for her song, “What the Heart Don’t Know” – a tribute to men and women who serve the country and their families.