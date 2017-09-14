SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Report: Kathy Griffin Trump ‘Beheading’ Photo Drawing Six-Figure Offers from Art Buyers

Tyler Shields

by Jerome Hudson14 Sep 20170

Offers for print photo copies of Kathy Griffin holding up the fake, bloody severed head of President Donald Trump have exceeded $100,000, TMZ reported Thursday.

Artist and photographer Tyler Shields, who took the infamous photo, has reportedly received over 1,000 offers from people interested in buying a print of his controversial image.

One art collector, the celebrity gossip site notes, offered Shields $150,000 for an original print.

Griffin’s photo sparked a national firestorm earlier this year. She was fired from CNN where she co-hosted the network’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast, faced a social media-fueled boycott that led to her stand-up shows being canceled, and was the subject of a Secret Service investigation.

President Trump fired back at Griffin, tweeting that she “should be ashamed of herself” and that her photo had been difficult for his children, including his 11-year-old son, Barron.

In a June press conference, Griffin admitted that her photo had gone “too far” and that she had “crossed a line.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin (R) reacts during a news conference to discuss the comedian’s “motivation” behind a photo of her holding what appeared to be a prop depicting US President Donald Trump’s bloodied, severed head, with her attorney, Lisa Bloom in Woodland Hills, California on June 2, 2017. (AFP PHOTO/Mark RALSTON)

In August, however, the My Life on the D-List star was unrepentant, saying she’s “obligated” to criticize Trump from the stage at future stand-up shows.

“Comedians talk about what their audience is faced with every day, we try to relate to our audience. I’m obsessed with politics. I always have been, and now, with Trump, many people are obsessed with politics, so that’s going to be a big part of my act,” Griffin said in a lengthy interview in August with New York magazine’s The Cut.

Griffin recently appeared on Australian morning show Sunrise and slammed President Trump and his supporters.

The 56-year-old comedian refused to apologize for her Trump photo and degradingly compared Sunrise host Sam Armytage to “a white Trump voter in America.”

“No, I don’t apologize for that photo anymore and I think the outrage is complete BS because we have real things to deal with,” Griffin said.

