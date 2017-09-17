SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Emmys: Sean Spicer Joins Broadcast, Gets Mocked (Video)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

by Ben Kew17 Sep 20170

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer made a cameo appearance at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, imitating himself over comments he made in the first week of the Trump administration.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period,” Spicer declared behind a lectern he rolled out on to the stage. “Both in person and around the world.”

The short cameo was a reference to comments made by Spicer in his first week as White House Press Secretary, where he insisted that President Donald Trump’s inauguration attracted the largest audience in history “both in person and around the globe.”

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period,” he said.

Melissa McCartney, who impersonated Spicer in NBC comedy show Saturday Night Live, could be seen laughing in the audience.

Saturday Night Live won Outstanding Variety Series later in the night, while Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon won for their season-long portrayals of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, respectively.

After Spicer exited the stage, host Stephen Colbert also took a shot at the former press secretary, when he joked that the HBO movie The Wizard of Lies, the Robert De Niro-starring TV film about Bernie Madoff, was really about Spicer.

 

