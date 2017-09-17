Emmys: SNL’s Kate McKinnon Thanks Hillary Clinton for ‘Grace and Grit’ During Acceptance Speech

Actress and Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon thanked failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in her Emmys acceptance speech for the second year running, praising her for the “grace and grit” she showed as she was defeated by Donald Trump.

McKinnon, who played Clinton on the show, made the comments after receiving the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series for her work on Saturday Night Live.

“On a very personal note I want to thank Hillary Clinton for your grace and grit,” she said during her speech.

SNL's Kate McKinnon wins Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy: "Thank you to Hillary Clinton for your grace" https://t.co/ojUxRGmRRA #Emmys pic.twitter.com/yfrlweaHrj — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2017

This was the second time that McKinnon has thanked Clinton at the Emmys, having thanked both Clinton and comedian Ellen DeGeneres after winning the same award in 2016.

In February, Clinton and the actress were spotted dining together at a restaurant in New York.

Hillary Clinton and the woman who plays her on SNL, Kate McKinnon, had dinner yesterday in the theater district https://t.co/A5t26SUUkP pic.twitter.com/6RqD5XZGNl — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 17, 2017

Hillary Clinton herself also described herself as a “big fan” of McKinnon’s, while McKinnon revealed that she had been “rooting for” Clinton to win since the earliest days of her campaign.

Saturday Night Live won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series during Sunday night’s ceremony, while Alec Baldwin took home an Emmy for his season-long impersonation of President Donald Trump.

