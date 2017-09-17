Emmys: Stars Wear Blue Ribbons on Red Carpet to Support ACLU Fight Against Trump

A number of celebrities attending the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards wore ribbons to express support for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has fought vigorously against President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

Since Trump’s inauguration in January, the ACLU has filed a number of legal challenges to Trump’s policies, including against his policies on immigration and the ban on transgender members of the military.

Over the years, the organization has also become known for its staunch protection of illegal aliens, filing multiple lawsuits against local authorities for upholding federal law. The organization has also become known for its environmental stances, and described Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement as an “assault on communities of color.”

To show support for the organization, many stars wore ACLU themed ribbons.

Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani, with his wife, writer-producer Emily V. Gordon:

Veep star Matt Walsh:

Homeland‘s Mandy Patinkin:

Indian actress-model Padma Lakshmi:

Actress and singer Jenifer Lewis:

This is what PURE JOY looks like! Thank you @JeniferLewis and I look forward to your upcoming memoir! pic.twitter.com/6j0QtaiH7J — George Pennacchio (@abc7george) September 17, 2017

Meanwhile, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt wore the ribbon last week whilst attending the Creative Arts Emmys, pointing out that his production company, HITRECORD, was working in collaboration with the ACLU.

At the Creative Arts Emmys for our nomination for @hitRECord's collaboration with the @ACLU.. pic.twitter.com/ftcyEdT5wO — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) September 11, 2017

In June, actress Sally Field and a number of other nominees and attendees at the Tony Awards also wore pins and ribbons to show support for Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.

Sick of hearing actors talk re politics? 2 bad I won’t stay silent while politicians attack our rights. Proud to #StandwithPP #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/197VcICzgl — Sally Field (@sally_field) June 11, 2017

