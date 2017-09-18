Chelsea Handler Calls Ben Carson, Stacey Dash ‘Black White Supremacists’ (Video)

Chelsea Handler attacked Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and other conservative blacks during Friday’s episode of her Netflix show, putting them in “the most confusing group of racists.”

The final segment of Chelsea saw Handler identifying different types of “racists” in the United States, namely “white supremacist, white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and neo-confederates.” Handler explained to her audience another group; “black people who think white people are better than them,” labeling them “black white supremacists.”

advertisement

Among the so-called “black white supremacists” are Carson, conservative actress and model Stacey Dash, and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

“He’s the only sheriff in the country who pulls himself over for no reason,” Handler said.

I didn’t realize how many different types of racists we have in America. New @chelseashow this Friday. pic.twitter.com/E9qT7wpupe — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 14, 2017

Handler’s attacks on Republicans like Dash, Clarke, and Carson — the former head of Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital — are what viewers of her weekly Netflix show have come to expect from the former late-night host.

The 42-year-old star has been one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal celebrity critics, regularly attacking members of the president’s family. Days after the inauguration, Handler said she wouldn’t invite Melania Trump on her show because the first lady “can barely speak English.” In March, handler tweeted a joke mocking Trump’s then-unborn grandchild.

In recent months, however, Handler’s anti-Trump commentary, on her Netflix show and on social media, has ramped up. In August she took to Twitter to urge the generals in President Trump’s administration to “remove” the president from office.

“To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief… the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history,” she wrote.

To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief…the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 11, 2017

On Monday, Handler attacked the president and his daughter Ivanka Trump on Twitter, writing “WH staffers fear colleagues are wearing a wire for Mueller. Trump volunteered to personally frisk all female employees… starting with Ivanka.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson