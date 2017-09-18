Photos: Hollywood’s Best And Worst Dressed at the 2017 Emmy Awards

The 2017 Emmy Awards featured some of Hollywood’s most famous actors and actresses, and a ton of anti-Donald Trump vitriol. But, more importantly, the award show’s red carpet was all about who was wearing what.

Here, Breitbart News has compiled the best and worst dressed at this year’s Emmy Awards.

advertisement

Best Dressed: Nicole Kidman

The A-list actress hit the red carpet with her husband, country music star Keith Urban, wearing the most divine dress of the evening. Kidman stunned in a red gown cut at the ankle with the most exquisite silver roping around the neckline, designed specifically for her by Calvin Klein. Kidman rocked Hollywood when she said after President Trump’s election that the country needed to “support” Trump.

Worst Dressed: Samantha Bee

Samantha Bee may be liberal Hollywood’s talk show darling, but she is certainly not a darling of fashion. Bee, known for her leftist tirades against Trump supporters, was the train-wreck of the night as she resembled a leprechaun in her shoulder-padded, emerald green ensemble.

Best Dressed: Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star glided down the red carpet like a ballerina in a white, Calvin Klein tutu dress with a rounded neckline that immediately hinted at Sex and The City Carrie Bradshaw vibes. To top the sophisticated look off, Brown slicked her hair back and edged the ensemble up with black nail polish.

Worst Dressed: Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda is one of Hollywood’s oldest stars, but apparently, she just wants to be 17 again. In a fuchsia, hot-pink gown by Brandon Maxwell and a faux, Beyoncé-esque ponytail, the leftist actress looked like she had developed a classic case of “trying to be a teeny-bopper.” Give it up, Jane.

Best Dressed: Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon remains one of America’s most likable actresses, and at the Emmys, she carried that title very well. Donning long, pin-straight blonde hair, Witherspoon opted for a blue Stella McCartney coat dress that resembled the Christian Dior looks of the 1940s. The color brought out the actresses’ rich, blue eyes, making for breathtaking photographs.

Worst Dressed: Sarah Paulson

After tonight, Sarah Paulson should fire her stylist. The American Horror Story actress looked like a horror story herself, as she walked down the red carpet in an ill-fitting silver puff-sleeved A-line Carolina Herrera dress that looked like it came straight out of Napoleon Dynamite.

Best Dressed: Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

The Americans stars – who are also a couple in real life – were the most elegant and chic duo at the Emmys this year, with Russell wearing a black-feathered gown and Rhys opting for a classic bow-tie suit, both by J. Mendel.

Worst Dressed: Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood looked as though she was doing her best impersonation of Hillary Clinton in a white pant-suit by Jeremy Scott for Moschino, a designer who has nearly wrecked the Italian fashion house’s legacy. The ensemble may have worked had the pants been more form-fitting, rather than giant palazzo-style, which just made her lower-half look twice the size than it truly is.

Best Dressed: Michelle Pfieffer

When you’re Michelle Pfieffer, it’s hard to ever look bad. At the Emmys, this was no exception for the silver-screen goddess as she floated through the red carpet in a classic, black lace Oscar de la Renta dress that cut just above her ankle. Throw on some nude makeup and tousled hair, and Pfieffer’s ready to go. No fuss necessary!

Worst Dressed: Leslie Jones

The comedy actress wore a Christian Siriano gown that simply did not work. Poorly designed and horribly fit, Jones failed to pull-off the dress, which featured a far-too-high slit and a sheer top that looked more like an ice-skating uniform than a red carpet neckline.

Best Dressed: Robin Wright

Robin Wright, who plays the infamous First Lady Claire Underwood in Netflix’s House of Cards, looked more like a rock star than an actress at the Emmys, but that didn’t matter. In a black sequined Thierry Mugler gown with shaggy blonde hair, Wright was one of the most fashion-forward ladies of the evening, putting a little edge into the mostly classic-styled red carpet.

Worst Dressed: Elisabeth Moss

The star of the night’s big winner, The Handmaid’s Tale, may have won many accolades for her performance in the series, but she certainly did not win any fashion points for her wrinkled pale pink dress. Moss’ dress looked like a classic 1950s dress that had been deflated. Even worse, her hair looked as though it had just gotten done air-drying.

For more of Breitbart News’ Emmy coverage, head over to the complete live-wire here.

Follow John Binder on Twitter: @JxhnBinder