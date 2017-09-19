Actor Rob Reiner Launches Committee to Investigate Russia

Hollywood actor-director Rob Reiner teamed with Atlantic senior editor David Frum, Obama-era government officials, and vocal Donald Trump critics to launch an initiative Tuesday intended to help uncover the extent of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“To understand the gravity of Russia’s invasion of our democracy, today we launch Committee to Investigate Russia,” Reiner wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning, linking to the organization’s website: InvestigateRussia.org.

The Committee claims to be a “nonprofit, non-partisan resource provided to help Americans recognize and understand the gravity of Russia’s continuing attacks on our democracy,” according to its website. It will be a place where “all relevant information is aggregated in one place to provide context and allow users to see the full picture of what Russia has done and will continue to do unless we start paying closer attention.”

The committee’s advisory board members include James Clapper, the former director of National Intelligence, Max Boot, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, Norman Ornstein, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, and political commentator Charlie Sykes.

Russia’s meddling in the 2016 elections and allegations about the Trump campaign’s collusion with the Kremlin have dominated the national news and political discourse for more than a year. While no evidence of wrongdoing on the president’s or his team’s behalf has been proven, both the House and Senate Intelligence committees have launched investigations, and former FBI Director Robert Mueller is leading a separate investigation.

Reiner has regularly attacked Trump on social media, calling him a “heartless prick” and a “racist president.”

Weeks after Trump was sworn into office, Reiner called the president’s White House “a cancerous presidency that we cannot allow to spread.”

“What’s interesting here is that we really have a test, and we are being tested as to whether or not our democracy is going to survive,” Reiner said on MSNBC in February. “We have somebody who’s mentally unstable, who is a pathological liar. There’s no getting around that, who’s running our country.”

In June, the All in the Family star called for an “all out war” to resist President Trump.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson