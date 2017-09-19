SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

‘Babe’ Star James Cromwell Charged with Trespassing for PETA SeaWorld Protest

Alex Wong/Getty Images

by Breitbart News19 Sep 20170

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Actor James Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego.

The San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2f6PZ23 ) reported Monday that the misdemeanor charge could mean 90 days in jail or a fine up to $400.

Cromwell, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role as the farmer in “Babe,” has previously said he would serve jail time rather than pay fines. A late message left for his representatives wasn’t immediately returned.

He was wearing a “SeaWorld Sucks” T-shirt when he and six other activists stood up in front of the “Orca Encounter” show at SeaWorld on July 24.

Cromwell told park visitors through a megaphone that SeaWorld was condemning the orcas to premature deaths. The protesters were forcibly removed by security.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x