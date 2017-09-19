Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Stuns at U.N. In Off-The-Runway Calvin Klein Suit

First Lady Melania Trump stunned at the United Nations conference in New York City Monday in her choice of off-the-runway American fashion.

Melania, who arrived with President Trump as he addressed world leaders, chose an all-American look to represented the United States at the conference, opting for a Calvin Klein suit from the Fall 2017 collection.

The grey suit, which features subtle black detailing, was paired with a black blouse and black stilettos, as Melania kept the ensemble simple and business-oriented.

First Lady Melania #Trump in off-the-runway, grey Calvin Klein suit – from Raf Simons' debut collection for the American fashion brand. pic.twitter.com/hSwFqjJRxl — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) September 19, 2017

Melania’s choice for the Calvin Klein suit, which debuted on the New York Fashion Week runway last season as Raf Simons’ first collection for the design house, gave a nod not only to American fashion, but specifically the American-style suits of the 1940s.

The suit resembled those famously worn by American film star Katharine Hepburn, who was often photographed in broad-shouldered, double-breasted suits.

Melania has most recently become a fan of the highly-coveted Calvin Klein collections produced by Simons, who left the Parisian fashion house of Christian Dior to take on the role.

The Slovenian-born First Lady donned a red, Western-inspired shirt from the same Calvin Klein collection as she departed the White House weeks ago for Camp David.

Fashion Notes: First Lady Melania #Trump wearing shirt from Raf Simmons' first collection for Calvin Klein and $8K-$22K Hermès Birkin bag. pic.twitter.com/crGNrZPCoC — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) September 13, 2017

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.