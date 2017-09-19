SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Stuns at U.N. In Off-The-Runway Calvin Klein Suit

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

by John Binder19 Sep 2017New York City, NY0

First Lady Melania Trump stunned at the United Nations conference in New York City Monday in her choice of off-the-runway American fashion.

Melania, who arrived with President Trump as he addressed world leaders, chose an all-American look to represented the United States at the conference, opting for a Calvin Klein suit from the Fall 2017 collection.

The grey suit, which features subtle black detailing, was paired with a black blouse and black stilettos, as Melania kept the ensemble simple and business-oriented.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with first lady Melania Trump for the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday Sept. 19, 2017 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump depart the United Nations after the president’s speech on September 19, 2017 in New York City. (John Moore/Getty Images)

First Lady Melania Trump listens as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, September 19, 2017 in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Melania’s choice for the Calvin Klein suit, which debuted on the New York Fashion Week runway last season as Raf Simons’ first collection for the design house, gave a nod not only to American fashion, but specifically the American-style suits of the 1940s.

The suit resembled those famously worn by American film star Katharine Hepburn, who was often photographed in broad-shouldered, double-breasted suits.

Melania has most recently become a fan of the highly-coveted Calvin Klein collections produced by Simons, who left the Parisian fashion house of Christian Dior to take on the role.

The Slovenian-born First Lady donned a red, Western-inspired shirt from the same Calvin Klein collection as she departed the White House weeks ago for Camp David.

 

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder

