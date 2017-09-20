Benedict Cumberbatch: ‘We Did Look Into’ Housing Syrian Refugees, Decided Against It

Back in October of 2015, at the conclusion of a London performance of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch used his curtain call to attack the British government for agreeing to accept only 20,000 Syrian refugees. “F-ck the politicians” he howled, before asking the audience to contribute money to the cause. “We’ve got to do something about it,” the overrated actor insisted.

Some two years later, in a recent interview with The Big Issue, Cumberbatch revealed exactly what he did do on behalf of Syrian refugees. He “did look into” housing them, and then decided against it:

[P]eople were saying, ‘You’ve got a home, why don’t you house refugees?’ And we did look into it. But we had, then, a very new baby – maybe four or five months old. Maybe people had a point. I understand why some might think I should be housing people instead of complaining about a government not doing it. But I was trying to raise awareness that we can do more as a society. Because I do feel we are able to do more than just recovering bodies.

So basically, after blasting the British government for agreeing to help a full 20,000 refugees, Cumberbatch is unwilling to house even one. Moreover, my guess is that not a single one of those 20,000 will be resettled anywhere near whatever estate the multimillionaire Cumberbatch currently resides within.

What Cumberbatch does not explain, though, is why he did not provide refuge elsewhere. The character actor is filthy rich. The only thing stopping him from purchasing and providing housing for Syrian refugees is his own grasping greed and lack of humanity for the children.

What we have here is a typical case of limousine leftism.

Cumberbatch is allowed to come off as a do-gooder, even though the good he is demanding done will never affect him in any personal way whatsoever.

No refugee will ever take away his job. No poorly-vetted refugee from a collapsed state like Syria will ever cause problems in his neighborhood , bother his wife, or sneak past his security.

No, his do-gooderism will only hurt the lives of those other people, the great unwashed, those who do not have a worldwide platform from which to plead their case.

