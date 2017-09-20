SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Goes Bold for U.N. Speech In Magenta Delpozo Coat

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

by John Binder20 Sep 2017New York City, NY0

First Lady Melania Trump went bold for her speech at the United Nations in New York City Wednesday, wearing a bright, magenta coat with structural sleeves and matching stiletto heels.

Melania wore the hot-pink, wool coat by Delpozo – a Spanish fashion house – to the U.N., where she gave a patriotic speech about the importance of children loving their country. To match the coat, Melania paired magenta Christian Louboutin pumps with the look, as well as her naturally tousled hair.

The Slovenian-born former model is a fan of Delpozo’s bright and bold-structured dresses and coats. On a trip to Warsaw, Poland, Melania delivered a speech in a pop-art inspired Delpozo dress.

The Delpozo dress sold out online days after Melania wore it on the international stage, as Breitbart News reported.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump and the first lady Melania Trump arrive at Hamburg Airport for the Hamburg G20 economic summit on July 6, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald J. Trump and the first lady Melania Trump are welcomed by Hamburg’s Mayor Olaf Scholz as they arrive at Hamburg Airport for the Hamburg G20 economic summit on July 6, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)

While Melania went bright and bold for her U.N. speech, she played it cool during President Trump’s U.N. address yesterday, wearing an off-the-runway Calvin Klein double-breasted suit, as Breitbart News reported.

 

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

