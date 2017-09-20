Netflix Pulls Episode of Children’s Cartoon after Penis Drawing Spotted in Background

Netflix has removed an episode of its animated children’s series Maya the Bee after an astute mother noticed the installment contained a drawing of a penis in the background of one scene.

Mother Chey Robinson was watching Episode 35 of the first season of the series — about a young bee named Maya who leaves her hive to make new friends and discover the world around her — when she noticed something peculiar drawn onto a tree in the background, according to the Mirror.

“I know I’m not going crazy and I know that something like this shouldn’t be in a kids’ show whatsoever. I’m extremely disgusted by it, there should be no reason my kids have to see something like this,” Robinson said in a video posted to her Facebook page.

“I don’t know if they’re gonna like do something about this or what,” she added. “But there’s no reasons why that this should be in this show.”

Netflix has since pulled the episode in question off of its service, according to the Wrap.

While Robinson was clearly distressed by the image, the Mirror notes that some Facebook users felt she had overreacted to the discovery.

“Are y’all really uptight about a d*ck in the log?” one commenter reportedly wrote.

Netflix did not immediately return a request for comment.

