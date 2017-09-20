‘New York’ Magazine Obsesses Over Steve Bannon’s Layered Shirts: ‘His Heart and Soul Are Cold’

New York magazine’s ‘The Cut’ staged a “shirt challenge” this week in an attempt to poke fun at Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, with a video crafted around Bannon’s fondness for layering.

In a video for the The Cut, three New York residents traveled to the Smorg Square in New York City, where they layered on 9 to 13 men’s button down shirts before walking around the food market to order entrees.

“The former chief strategist to the president and current Breitbart news chairman has a penchant for wearing multiple shirts at the same time,” The Cut wrote next to the video challenge. “So what does it feel like to layer like Steve Bannon? How hot does it get under there? We asked three New Yorkers at a Manhattan food market to find out.”

“This is so hot and uncomfortable and like I can’t move my arms properly,” one of the residents said.

The video challenge then proceeded to show the residents gorging themselves with food while wearing multiple shirts.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to wear more than three shirts ever, after this experience,” a resident said.

The attempts by New York magazine to apparently mock Bannon’s personal style came after the Breitbart News executive’s high-profile interview with 60 Minutes, during which he wore his famous three-layered combo.

While working inside the Trump administration to push forward the president’s winning populist-economic nationalist agenda, Bannon opted for classic suits in navy and black, often featuring a blue dress shirt.