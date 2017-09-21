Women’s Media Group Threatens to Boycott Movies That Snub Women

A group made up of about 100 women in various media industries has released a “White Paper” calling for a boycott of those films “that score poorly on gender equity.” The scoring, presumably, will come from a proposed labeling system:

Another goal is to have production companies adopt a labeling system, similar to the “No animals were harmed in the making of this film,” but for equitable gender representation behind-the-scenes and on the screen. Another is to cultivate two million activists that regularly use GradeMyMove.com to “boycott films that score poorly on gender equity” and “encourage viewers to vote with their dollars for gender equity.”

Overall, the group has three primary complaints…

advertisement

That women “hold only 3% of above-the-line and greenlighting positions in the media industry[.]” That women “hold only 17% of influential positions behind-the-scenes as directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors, and cinematographers. This means that four out of five influential positions creating Hollywood blockbusters are held by men.” That women are “vastly underrepresented as protagonists and lead characters in film and television[.]”

On top of the boycott, other action items include tax credits that incentivize the hiring of women, lobbying the government to address (presumably through legislation and regulation) this “persistent discrimination,” more gender discrimination suits, and a promotional fund dedicated to advertising movies made by women.

In summation:

Producer Christine Walker, who co-authored the white paper, said: “Efforts are already underway to run a concerted campaign using litigation, legislation, and consumer activism to pressure the industry to do the right thing by hiring more women behind the scenes and featuring more and better female characters in film, television and streaming media.”

As far as the behind-the-scenes complaints, as someone who believes in gender differences, as of 2006, only 24 percent of teachers are men. Women and men are interested in different things. This is a biological fact. Men are interested in the way things work. Women are interested in people. I am in no way exonerating Hollywood, nor am I saying that this explains away the disparity, just that it is worth considering.

Regardless, the point about the lack of female protagonists in film and TV is especially interesting. Hollywood has been solely owned and operated by leftists for generations. Nevertheless, women were represented much, much, much better on screen back in the days when politically conservative studio moguls ran things. During this golden era, women ruled the screen almost as much as the guys did.

It was only after the so-called progressives took over the movie business that the movie business became the man’s club it still is today. What is even more galling is that even with more women in charge of greenlighting television and movie projects, women are doing no better in front of the camera. These so-called feminists have served only as enforcers of the man’s club.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.