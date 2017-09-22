Chelsea Handler: ‘Maybe We Trade’ Trump for Kim Jong-Un

Comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler praised North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s warning letter to President Donald Trump this week, writing on her social media account that the threatening letter sounded “a little bit more sane” than Trump — and suggesting the two countries trade leaders.

“Uhhhh. Kim Jung’s letter to @realDonaldTrump is a little bit more sane than @realDonaldTrump. Maybe we trade?” the host of Netflix’s Chelsea wrote in a tweet late Thursday night.

In a letter to Trump this week, Kim called Trump a “gangster fond of playing with fire” and said the president’s speech at the U.N. earlier this week — in which Trump vowed to “totally destroy” North Korea, and called Kim “Rocket Man” — was “mentally deranged behavior.”

“A frightened dog barks louder,” the North Korean leader said in a statement, referring to Trump’s U.N. speech. “I’d like to advise Trump to exercise prudence in selecting words and to be considerate of whom he speaks to when making a speech in front of the world.”

Handler — who this week got into a social media fight after she called black conservatives Stacey Dash and Dr. Ben Carson “black white supremacists” — regularly issues politically-charged jokes from her Twitter account, many of which take aim at Trump.

Earlier this week, Handler wondered whether Russia had “hacked the weather system.”

Trump says he would totally destroy North Korea. Yeah, if he was President of North Korea. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 19, 2017

What if we find out Russia hacked the weather system? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 20, 2017

The 42-year-old Netflix host has been one of Trump’s most outspoken celebrity critics; in August, she called on U.S. military officials to forcibly “remove” the president from office.

During an episode of her talk show this month, Handler attacked Trump for his proposal to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. She encouraged her audience to contact their representatives in Congress to protest Trump’s decision.

“And after you’re done doing that, go on Twitter and tell Trump to start drafting his resignation tweet,” she said.

Handler has also previously attacked members of Trump’s family, including First Lady Melania Trump, whom she said she would never interview on her talk show because she “can barely speak English.”

