Hollywood Stars Praise John McCain for Saving Obamacare a Second Time

Hollywood stars took to social media Friday to pour praise on Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) following his announcement that he will oppose the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill.

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell, a very vocal critic of President Donald Trump, thanked God for Sen. McCain, while anti-Trump actor-director Rob Reiner thanked the Arizona senator for being “a hero once again.”

THANK GOD FOR 4 SIR – John McCain: "I cannot in good conscience" vote for the GOP Obamacare repeal bill https://t.co/sAS6TFflMj #HERO — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 22, 2017

John McCain-a hero once again. Hopefully this will encourage other senators to have courage and kill this abomination once and for all. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 22, 2017

Indeed, it was the second time Sen. McCain has defied President Trump and saved Obamacare from repeal in the Senate.

“I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal. I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried,” McCain said in a statement Friday.

“Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will effect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it,” the statement said. “Without a full CBO score, which won’t be available by the end of the month, we won’t have reliable answers to any of those questions.”

Other liberal celebrities — including late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who’s railed against the Graham-Cassidy bill all week on his CBS show — cheered on Sen. McCain.

“Thank you @SenJohnMcCain for being a hero again and again and now AGAIN,” Kimmel wrote on Twitter.

Below is a roundup of reaction from several celebrities thanking Sen. McCain for coming out against the Senate Obamacare repeal bill.

Bless you @SenetorJohnMcCain

This is 3rd Time I’ve Watched You Take The High Road,& Pick The American🇺🇸Ppl over Politics🙏🏻#StillaHero2Me — Cher (@cher) September 22, 2017

The remaining GOP senators? Totally cool with voting in bad conscience. https://t.co/OpGit8W6yP — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 22, 2017

Thank you @SenJohnMcCain for being a hero again and again and now AGAIN — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 22, 2017

This announcement means we can't let up. Your voices are being heard. Two more announcements like this and #GCHJ is finished. Get louder! https://t.co/kk5ju4TXc0 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) September 22, 2017

Sen. McCain's support is a bellwether but, we need the GOP to wake up to the devastation this could cause for so many of us. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 22, 2017

Common sense (and a right to Trump’s jaw in the midst of a fight w/ brain cancer). Think what you will of him, but kudos. #MeetTheBullsHorns https://t.co/xLOEANUhvF — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 22, 2017

Thank you @SenJohnMcCain for doing the right thing which continues to elude so many of your colleagues. Thank you. Sincerely. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 22, 2017

Thank you for your no vote on the Graham-Cassidy Bill, @SenJohnMcCain. Your leadership is appreciated. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 22, 2017

Excellent news. But let's keep the pressure on, friends. Keep calling your Senators, urge them to vote No on #GrahamCassidy. 202-224-3121 https://t.co/mQMKJUMjcU — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 22, 2017

