Hollywood Stars Praise John McCain for Saving Obamacare a Second Time

by Jerome Hudson22 Sep 20170

Hollywood stars took to social media Friday to pour praise on Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) following his announcement that he will oppose the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill.

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell, a very vocal critic of President Donald Trump, thanked God for Sen. McCain, while anti-Trump actor-director Rob Reiner thanked the Arizona senator for being “a hero once again.”

Indeed, it was the second time Sen. McCain has defied President Trump and saved Obamacare from repeal in the Senate.

“I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal. I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried,” McCain said in a statement Friday.

“Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will effect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it,” the statement said. “Without a full CBO score, which won’t be available by the end of the month, we won’t have reliable answers to any of those questions.”

Other liberal celebrities — including late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who’s railed against the Graham-Cassidy bill all week on his CBS show — cheered on Sen. McCain.

“Thank you @SenJohnMcCain for being a hero again and again and now AGAIN,” Kimmel wrote on Twitter.

Below is a roundup of reaction from several celebrities thanking Sen. McCain for coming out against the Senate Obamacare repeal bill.

