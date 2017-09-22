In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In this week’s exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie lets loose on Hillary Clinton’s new book about her 2016 presidential election loss, What Happened, and wonders who exactly is going to learn anything new from it — except, of course, the celebrities who have always constantly propped her up.

“I’ll tell you what happened,” Jackie says. “She lost. And you know why she lost? Because of what happened. What happened was she didn’t get enough votes, so she lost. Was there a trick to figure it out?”

“Did you hear about how many people she blamed?” Jackie adds, referring to Clinton’s assertion that she lost the election due to former FBI director James Comey’s now-famous eleventh-hour letter, Russian election meddling, and misogyny among American voters, among other things. “If you bump into a guy on the street, she probably blamed him… The only person she didn’t. blame is my sister-in-law, and I guarantee you, she’ll get to her very soon!”

Jackie says it’s “stupid as an armchair” Hollywood celebrities who are really the target audience for the book, because they loyally supported Clinton during the 2016 race.

“A guy like George Clooney, who’s not only vulgar and stupid, and crude and low, and his language is so disgusting that he says these filthy things that you probably read about in the paper last week. Look it up, I can’t repeat what he said, you have to see what he said, to think that anyone is even low enough to say such a thing.”

And as for Stephen Colbert, who roasted Trump almost non-stop during last weekend’s Emmy Awards, and recently delivered a Nazi salute to the president on CBS’ Late Show?

“As soon as he started to attack Trump [on his late-night show], he became a hit,” Jackie says. “Because there are morons like him who are so crazy about hating Trump, they’ll watch anything. All of a sudden people who are blind were watching him.”

“A Nazi salute. That’s how low he became,” he adds. “There’s nothing too crude and ugly for him to do, as long as he can louse up Trump. You know what he’s gonna do next? He’s gonna drop his pants and moon him. He figures, ‘This might be an even bigger hit!’ So he’s gonna walk around with his pants down for a month and a half to see if that works.”

Watch Jackie’s latest above.

