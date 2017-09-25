Autopsy Report: Murdered Model Scalped, Drained of Blood

A Los Angeles model, who police say was tortured and killed by her boyfriend, had been scalped and drained of all her blood, an autopsy revealed.

The autopsy report released Wednesday gave more details on how Iana Kasian, 30, died after she was found dead in her apartment in West Hollywood in May 2016, KABC reported.

advertisement

Detectives found the couple’s two-month-baby on the bed alongside Kasian’s body.

Police arrested Blake Leibel, 36, her boyfriend and son of a wealthy Canadian real estate mogul and Olympic sailor, on suspicion of murder and charged him in connection with her death after he refused to let authorities into the apartment, the Daily Mail reported.

Leibel has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody while his lawyers are asking for a mental health evaluation.

Leibel worked as a graphic novelist, writer, and director. The New York Daily News reports that a portion of his novel, Syndrome, describes a serial killer draining his victims of blood and slashing their throats in a similar manner to how the autopsy report describes Kasian’s death.

The autopsy report also revealed human bite marks on Kasian’s jaw, and that her ear was torn off.

Kasian, who was born in Ukraine, moved to Los Angeles in 2014. Kasian’s mother has taken custody of the couple’s baby.