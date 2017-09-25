What Happened: George Clooney Shares Hollywood’s Frustration with Backing Loser Hillary

Actor George Clooney conceded in an interview over the weekend that Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election to Donald Trump, in part, because she failed to “elevate her game” on the campaign trail.

While the Oscar-winning actor supported Clinton — as did several Hollywood stars — and admits that she should be president today, Clooney said her poor campaign performance failed to inspire liberal voters.

“It was frustrating because I never saw her elevate her game,” Clooney told The Daily Beast. “I never saw it. And I had a lot of liberal friends who were like, ‘She’s not good at this.'”

“She was more qualified than even her husband was when he was elected president, but she’s not as good at communicating things. When she got up and gave a speech, it didn’t soar,” he said.

The former Democratic party nominee, Clooney said, failed to promote her message in a way that resonated with voters in the way Trump’s campaign slogan did.

“I think that she wasn’t particularly good at articulating things that she wanted to do, and unfortunately we live at a time right now where articulating what you want to do is more potent in the electorate than the other way around, obviously, when Trump only said he was going to ‘Make America Great Again,’” he said, referencing Trump’s campaign slogan.

“Don’t you think the next Democrat who runs should just run with a blue hat that says, ‘Make America Great Again?'” Clooney asked.

The Suburbicon director’s critical comments come amid Clinton’s month-long book tour, in which she is promoting her 2016 election memoir: What Happened.

Bashing Clinton, Clooney said, “being qualified for the job does not necessarily mean you’re the right person to be president.”

Echoing past comments he’s made about Trump, Clooney said that the president is an out of touch elite.

“He lives in a gold tower and has twelve people in his company,” Clooney said. “I just look at it and laugh when I see him say ‘Hollywood elite.’ Hollywood elite? I don’t have a star on Hollywood Boulevard, Donald Trump has a star on Hollywood Boulevard! F**k you!”

