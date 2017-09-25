Lin-Manuel Miranda: Trump Will Have ‘American Deaths’ on His Watch if He Delays Puerto Rico Aid

Singer-songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda argued in a tweet on Monday that President Donald Trump will have “American deaths” on his watch if he waits to send aid to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Irma and Maria.

The Hamilton creator was responding on social media to a Huffington Post reporter, who suggested that the White House expects to send a disaster aid request to Congress in the first couple of weeks in October for Puerto Rico.

Miranda took to Twitter and said that Trump cannot wait to send aid, arguing that the president would have American deaths on his hands if he waits just a few weeks.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump you can’t wait that long. There will be a lot of American deaths on your watch if you wait that long,” wrote Miranda, who is of Puerto Rican descent.

Officials on the ground in the devastated U.S. territory have said that parts of the island could be without power and phone service for months.

House Speaker Paul Ryan promised Monday that Congress would make helping the 3.5 million people of Puerto Rico the legislative branch’s highest priority, ensuring that they would “have what they need.”

“The stories and images coming out of Puerto Rico are devastating,” Ryan said. “Congress is working with the administration to ensure necessary resources get to the U.S. territory. Our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico remain in our prayers as we make sure they have what they need.”

Miranda has been sharing such stories of the disaster and using his massive social media following to raise funds for the U.S. territory.

The Moana composer, of course, has also been very critical of President Trump and his agenda.

The two-time Grammy Award-winner, who campaigned heavily for Hillary Clinton, called President Trump’s executive order temporarily suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program “deeply un-American.”