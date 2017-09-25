Singer Marc Anthony to Trump: ‘Shut the F**k Up About NFL’

Latin pop superstar Marc Anthony slammed President Donald Trump Monday, demanding that he stop talking about NFL national anthem protests and focus on helping Puerto Rico.

“Mr. President shut the f**k up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico,” tweeted Anthony, whose parents are Puerto Rican. “We are American citizens too.”

Puerto Rico has been devastated in the wake of Hurricane Irma and Maria. The devastation is estimated to leave most of the island’s 3.5 million residents without power and phone service for months.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Monday that Congress is set to pass an aid package for the people of Puerto Rico, promising that they would soon “have what they need.”

“The stories and images coming out of Puerto Rico are devastating,” Ryan told reporters. “Congress is working with the administration to ensure necessary resources get to the U.S. territory. Our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico remain in our prayers as we make sure they have what they need.”

The Grammy-winning singer’s social media swipe at President Trump came after hundreds of NFL players, franchise owners, and team executives participated in political demonstrations during the playing of the national anthem before the start of NFL games on Sunday and Monday night.

The teams protesting the national anthem did so Sunday in large part as a response to President Donald Trump, who called out NFL players for protesting the anthem.

