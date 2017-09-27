James Cameron: Trump ‘Psychotic, Delusional’ for Pulling Out of Paris Climate Accord

Director James Cameron has described Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord as “insanity,” in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s absurd for us to withdraw from Paris. It’s insanity,” the Avatar director said of Trump. “I think it’s actually psychotic to be doing that, or it’s delusional. Possibly both.”

advertisement

Cameron himself, of course, is famously not psychotic or delusional. As he demonstrates elsewhere in the interview he is a calm, well-balanced guy who is never now tempted to murder his film crews or take drugs to enhance his creativity:

I don’t need to be stoned to be creative, and I don’t need to be mean to get the vision on film. … We just had a wonderful morning where I brought in Wade Davis who is one of the world’s top anthropologist ethnobotanist guys. He’s a fellow explorer at National Geographic [Cameron has made a record-breaking deep sea dive] and we spent the first four hours sitting on the floor in a big circle with the entire [Avatar] cast and most of the creative crew and the designers and so on talking about the importance of the ancient wisdom of indigenous cultures and cultural relativism and all that sort of thing. The cast was utterly inspired by the whole thing.

Presumably, they had to be — to avoid having their intestines dragged out through their mouths by any of the notoriously calm, tolerant and not at all difficult action movie directors involved in the project, then fired, then ground down to make organic fertilizer to be donated to some remote Amazonian rainforest collective of indigenous peoples.

James Cameron, it is clear, is a guy who knows how to have fun!

Not bad fun, though, obviously.

Bad fun is when you make a movie like Wonder Woman and instead of making her empowered in a woke way by casting some raddled, Hillary-voting hag in the lead you appeal to the worst instincts of Trump-voting male audiences by giving the job to some incredibly hot chick from the IDF.

Mr. Jolly (as Cameron is sometimes known, behind his back) compared Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot (whom he has previously called an “objectified icon“) unfavorably with the character of Sarah Connor in the Terminator movies, as played by his ex-wife Linda Hamilton.

He told Hollywood Reporter:

There was nothing sexual about her character. It was about angst, it was about will, it was about determination. She was crazy, she was complicated…She wasn’t there to be liked or ogled.

Why, Mr. Jolly might almost be describing himself!

Meanwhile, Cameron is filming no fewer than four sequels to his movie Avatar – more commonly known by its other name Dances With Smurfs – in which he raised public awareness of the plight of the rainforest by showing bad guys in space ships destroying a glowering, shimmery, sensitive WonderTree thing and abusing people with blue skin.

Dances With Smurfs 2 (Avatar 2) is due for release in 2020.