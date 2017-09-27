Kathy Griffin: Nothing ‘Wrong’ with Trump Beheading Photo, ‘Your Friends’ Would Have Done It Too

Embattled comedian Kathy Griffin is featured in this week’s Guardian magazine cover story, in which she defends her decision to share a photo of herself holding up a blood-soaked head of President Donald Trump.

Griffin tweeted the Guardian cover photo which shows her dressed in the likeness of Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara, a communist dictator who murdered thousands of political dissidents.

advertisement

In the interview, Griffin explains how “anyone” would have taken the Trump photo and argues that she is the victim of “sexism and ageism” at the hands of Trump.

“I took a picture that you or anyone of your friends could make,” she said. “I put it online and was under federal investigation for conspiracy to assassinate the President of the United States of America. I didn’t do anything wrong. It’s insane and I truly believe if it happened to me it could happen to you.”

Holy shitballs Cover of @guardian Get tix for the Kathy Griffin:Laugh Your Head Off World Tour at https://t.co/zey0LOSPgE pic.twitter.com/Y8dViwtssK — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 26, 2017

After releasing the image, Griffin received widespread condemnation and was removed from her role co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve show and also saw cancellations on several stops for her live comedy tour. Griffin was also the subject of a Secret Service investigation into her shock photo.

“I was vilified by everyone,” said Griffin. “I was vilified by Chelsea f**king Clinton. I was vilified by my friend Don Cheadle. I was vilified by people I’d had at my f**king home. Nobody had my back. It happened so fast. I didn’t see it coming.”

Griffin remained unrepentant, claiming that President Trump believed she was an “easy target.”

“I will not be convinced this was not a straight-up case of sexism and ageism. I really think Trump went for me because I was an easy target,” she told the Guardian.

At the time, Trump tweeted that Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” and that her photo had upset his children, including his 11-year-old son, Barron.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Nevertheless, Griffin has vowed to enact revenge on Trump, and in the interview accused him of “human rights violations.”

“I will openly accuse the President of the United States of human rights violations,” she said. “You know, my whole life and career has been championing the rights of women, gay folk, and disenfranchised folk. This administration is a f**king nightmare for us.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com