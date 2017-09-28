Dior Paris Show Puts Focus on Feminism: ‘Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?’

The French fashion house of Christian Dior debuted its Spring/Summer 2018 by parading out a feminist mantra asking the question “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?”

As the Dior show began, runway model Sasha Pivovarova stopped down the catwalk wearing a long-sleeve white and navy-striped t-shirt with the feminist saying on it. The look was paired with patchwork wide-legged jeans and a matching denim cap, as well as a tote bag brandished with the label’s name.

advertisement

The fashion establishment, naturally, praised Dior’s opening feminist-dominated ensemble, with Vogue saying Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri “sent the message that the goal of creating equality—in and out of fashion—is far from accomplished.”

Chiuri has taken the house of Dior into uncharted territory with her clear departure from the brand’s fashion codes of evening wear, suits, and elegance.

While designing at Dior, John Galliano – now designing at Maison Margiela – and Raf Simons – now at the helm of Calvin Klein – opted for collections centered on extravagant evening ensembles, coats, avant-garde hats and sky-high stiletto boots, whereas Chiuri’s Dior is the most casual the house has potentially ever been.

#DiorFW15 luvin it A post shared by @yasminsilcock on May 20, 2016 at 8:36am PDT

When feminists have asked the question punted to the public by Dior about female artists, critic Camille Paglia has often said that the differences between men and women give an explanation as to why men tend to dominate the course of history with their artistic abilities.

“I think that genius and criminality are both extremes and deviations off the end of the human spectrum,” Paglia said in a 1992 interview. “This is my explanation for why there are no women artists. It’s not that women have not been held back from practicing so many of the art forms, but rather that great art… comes from obsessiveness, comes from a kind of self-mutilation of relationships and so on.”

“This is why we have very few women chess-masters,” Paglia said. “Very few obsessed [female] serial murderers or computer hackers and so on. I think that the male brain has both a greater capacity for genius and criminality, both are deviations.”