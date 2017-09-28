Miley Cyrus Takes Back Vow to Flee Country After Trump Win: ‘I’m Not F*cking Leaving’

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus unloaded on President Donald Trump in an interview for the upcoming issue of NME Magazine, vowing not to leave the U.S. and instead promising to stay and fight Trump’s “hate with love.”

During the 2016 election, the “Wrecking Ball” singer had repeatedly said she would “move out da country” should Trump win. Now, she admits it was a “dumb” idea.

“I’m not leaving the country, that’s dumb. Because that’s me abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good thing to say to my country,” Cyrus told NME, People reports. “And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, ‘Just leave already! When are you going to leave?’ Wherever I am, my voice is going to be heard, and I’ll make sure of it.”

The child star-turned-global pop icon plans to get “very political” with her new album, “Younger Now,” which features a song called “Inspired” which she dedicated to Hillary Clinton for whom she campaigned door-to-door for.

“Well, ‘Inspired’, I wrote that for Hillary Clinton [but] I’m not fighting fire with fire, hate with hate,” Cyrus said of the former Democratic candidate.

The 24-year-old star said she’s fighting for “equality” and “justice” not “hate” and “walls.”

“I’m fighting hate with love. I’m doing this concert this week in Vegas and for ‘Party In The USA’ the screens will say ‘education’ and ‘healthcare’ and ‘equality’, ‘justice’, ‘freedom’, ‘liberation’, ‘expression,'” the singer said of the political anthem. “These things are what make up our country. It’s not a party in the USA if it’s filled with hate, discrimination, walls, violence, all these things.”

Cyrus delivered a profanity-filled speech, touching on the same topics, at a recent concert before performing the political song.

.@happyhippiefdn & I won't stop until it's a party in the usa for everyone!!!! pic.twitter.com/YD6sMSkWUo — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 24, 2017

We can't stop until it's a country that represents dreamers, freedom, compassion,opportunity,unity,education,love,kindness,& justice for all https://t.co/0RtbbmYMG6 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 24, 2017

After the election, Cyrus congratulated Trump on his historic victory in an emotional video that went viral on Facebook.

“Donald Trump, I accept you,” she said in the video, “and this hurts to say, but I even accept you as the president of the United States, and that’s fine … because I think now I want to be hopeful.”

