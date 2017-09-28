Norman Lear Takes a Knee in ‘Solidarity’ with NFL Players

Legendary TV producer and World War II veteran Norman Lear took a knee Wednesday in “solidarity” with the NFL players protesting during the national anthem.

Lear, the mind behind groundbreaking television classics like All in the Family and The Jeffersons, tweeted side-by-side photos showing himself on one knee as a young Airman and now.

“As a combat vet, I fought Nazis ofWWII,” the 95-year-old captioned his tweet. “Today I #takeaknee, once more, in solidarity w/my brothers&sisters still fighting 4 equality&justice.”

As a combat vet, I fought Nazis ofWWII. Today I #takeaknee, once more, in solidarity w/my brothers&sisters still fighting 4 equality&justice pic.twitter.com/cmFbIju4SY — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) September 27, 2017

Lear is just the latest celebrity to take to social media and post a photo of themselves on bended knee in the wake of President Donald Trump’s criticism of those NFL players protesting during the national anthem.

There has been no shortage of celebrities kneeling in support of the NFL players’ protest, including the cast of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, the cast of CBS’s Star Trek: Discovery, and X-Files stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Last Sunday and during Monday Night Football, hundreds of NFL players, team owners, and executives participated in political demonstrations during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the games.

For Lear, though, it was but his latest swipe at President Trump.

In a January 2016 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the veteran TV scribe cast doubts that Trump would win the election.

“I have enough confidence in the American people to believe that Trump is the middle finger of their right hand,” Lear told the outlet. “He is [the right’s] f— you to all the clowns and the establishment generally because [they believe] the leadership of the country is at an all-time low.”

Last September, Lear called Trump “a thorough fool,” while comparing the president to his All in the Family character Archie Bunker.

