Chelsea Handler Ripped Over Vulgar Tweet About Melania Trump

Late-night host Chelsea Handler sparked outrage online Friday after posting a vulgar tweet about First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump’s sex life.

“Melania to host a discussion on opioid abuse. She says unless you have to have sex with Donald Trump, you have no excuse to be on drugs,” Handler tweeted Friday.

The tweet received a flood of criticism from Twitter users, who said the comic’s joke was in poor taste.

“There’s nothing funny about this,” wrote one Twitter user. “Your lack of talent is on full display.”

“Opioids are killing people and decimating towns in record numbers. Not funny,” wrote another user.

“Holy sh*t. This is embarrassing. You’re trying too hard to be funny. You’re not,” said one user.

Handler has made a habit of gratuitously insulting the first lady, having previously mocked her grasp of the English language.

When asked in an interview whether she would consider interviewing Melania for her Netflix talk show, Chelsea, she replied: “No. Melania? To talk about what? She can barely speak English.”

The first lady, who originates from Slovenia, reportedly speaks five languages.

In August, Handler said “laws” should exist in the United States to penalize people who find racism funny, despite having a history of repeatedly using race as a punchline in her own jokes.

The 42-year-old star has also been one of the most outspoken celebrity critics of President Trump, describing him as a “f**king loser” and expressing a desire to see him and former White House advisor Steve Bannon one day sharing a prison cell.

Earlier this year, Handler also attacked Trump’s grandchild, but only after spelling the word “genes” incorrectly, leading Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to respond to her with the correct spelling.

“I guess one of [Donald Trump’s] sons is expecting a new baby,” Handler tweeted. “Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let’s hope for a girl.”

