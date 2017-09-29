Delingpole: Bill Nye’s New ‘Science Guy’ Movie is More Climate Change Propaganda

Bill Nye — the man who has built an entire media career on the somewhat flimsy basis that his surname rhymes with “Guy” and if you put “Science” in front of it then it makes “Science Guy” — has made a movie, for which a trailer was released Thursday.

The new PBS film is called Bill Nye: Science Guy, and chronicles the success of his 90s PBS kids show and his current campaign to promote climate science to adults.

advertisement

If that doesn’t put you off, you should see the trailer. It’s Ghostbusters remake awful. You’ll cry, you’ll writhe, you’ll scream. It will put you off science forever.

Part of the problem is, of course, Bill Nye himself. He can’t help the way he looks, but he really can help the way he dresses and acts. Everything about him from that fruity bow tie to the creepy uncle twinkle in his eye says: “The only time a guy like this should be allowed anywhere near children is in a Stephen King movie, wearing a clown suit.”

But worse, far worse, is what he actually says:

Nowadays, I’m talking to adults and I’m not mincing words. Climate is changing, it’s our fault, we gotta get to work on this.

The bit about climate changing is true, certainly — as it has been doing for the last 4.5 billion years. And I certainly wouldn’t want to get into an argument with Nye about “mincing.”

The stuff about “our fault,” though?

Says who, exactly?

Nye claims to be informed by “experts.” But as we learned from a bunch of “experts” last week, the computer models predicting extreme global warming due to man-made carbon dioxide are wrong.

We don’t know how wrong, yet. Certainly wrong enough, though to cast serious doubt on the notion that A) humans are responsible for any kind of dangerous, unprecedented warming, B) that this is an urgent problem, and C) that we should do something about it quickly — and at no matter what cost.

For Nye to tout this nonsense in a movie isn’t science. It’s the opposite of science. Science is about testing theories against empirical observation.

What Nye is doing is just twisting evidence to suit a political narrative.

Nye is, therefore, about the last person on earth who should be lecturing anyone on what is and isn’t science.

If he had any sense of integrity or humility (lol) then he would heed the wise words of the late Michael Crichton on the subject of the global warming “consensus.”

I regard consensus science as an extremely pernicious development that ought to be stopped cold in its tracks. Historically, the claim of consensus has been the first refuge of scoundrels; it is a way to avoid debate by claiming that the matter is already settled. Whenever you hear the consensus of scientists agrees on something or other, reach for your wallet, because you’re being had.

The fact that Nye doesn’t understand this fundamental point speaks volumes about his ineptitude as a “scientific” thinker.

Still, worse is the bit on his trailer where he declares:

These people who are denying science then, especially, denying climate change, we can’t have this. … If we raise a generation of kids that can’t think critically, we are headed for trouble.

This is what psychologists call “projection.”

When it comes to denying science, no one is currently doing so more egregiously than those warmist scientists who continue to promote their alarmist narrative when there’s so little evidence to support it.

But it’s the second sentence in that paragraph that really takes the biscuit.

Already, thanks to the global warming scare, we have raised not one but two generations of kids who have been denied the chance to think critically. Not, as Nye suggests, because of a small bunch of skeptics who have been “denying climate change” but rather because a tiny bunch of corrupt climate gatekeepers have managed to persuade teachers, media organizations, university academics, and politicians to brainwash half the world with their climate change propaganda — and to silence and ostracize anyone brave or informed enough to question it.

History will judge Bill Nye as a fool and a fraud.

But then, his name does rhyme with “Big Lie.”