Jackie Mason Tackles National Anthem Protesters: ‘The More Money They Make, The More They Hate This Country’ (Exclusive)

In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In this week’s exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie takes aim at the NFL players who have taken a knee during the pre-game singing of the National Anthem, and the celebrities who fall all over themselves to prove that they support the players.

“How far is this gonna go? You think pretty soon they’ll start holding their noses during the Pledge of Allegiance?” Jackie wonders.

“Did you hear about all these actors who have all this sympathy, and they’re all identifying with everybody who’s down on their knees? They’re walking around, as soon as they see somebody, they get down on their knee,” Jackie explains. “You know why? They’re looking for an opportunity to show you how they can’t stand this country. The more money they make, the more they hate this country.”

Jackie says that NFL players are really kneeling because they’re “still suffering from discrimination” in the United States.

“How do you suffer from discrimination with $3 million in each pocket?” Jackie asks. “Another reason they’re kneeling is because they can’t stand [Donald] Trump.”

Jackie also blasts actor Robert Redford, who said recently that Trump should resign for the “benefit” of the country.

“How come he never told Bill Clinton to resign for the safety of the women in this country? Incidentally, I would ask Robert Redford to resign, but I don’t know from what, because the man hasn’t been working in 30 years. Did you see Robert Redford’s last picture? You know why you didn’t see it? Because the only place it was seen was his own living room. It was also seen in his kitchen, but if you didn’t go in for an omelette, you never heard about it.”

With the Jewish High Holy Day of Yom Kippur falling on Friday night, Jackie also takes a moment to wish everyone a happy holiday.

