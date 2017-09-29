Steve Bannon: Hollywood Actors ‘Dumb as Ticks,’ Like ‘Pieces of Furniture’

Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon weighed in on the state of late-night television and Hollywood during a segment on Thursday’s edition of Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM.

Co-hosting Thursday’s show with Breitbart London Editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam, Bannon noted that late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel were steadily upping their level of anti-Trump vitriol in order to compete with one another, and said Breitbart News’ Big Hollywood section was helping to expose celebrities for how “dumb” they are.

advertisement

“Andrew [Breitbart] always said, ‘Culture is up-river from politics,'” Bannon told a caller who asked about the influence of entertainment on the culture. “Right now as you know, news is kind of everything, even Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. To drive viewership, the way that Kimmel and Colbert are competing in late-night right now is to make it very political, very anti-Trump.”

“So what we’re doing is exposing them,” Bannon continued. “That’s one of the reasons Big Hollywood is on fire, because all we do is expose the hypocrisy of these morons in the entertainment industry.”

LISTEN (Comments about Hollywood start around the 12-minute mark):

“By the way, you gotta understand something,” Bannon continued. “These actors and actresses; they’re all dumb as ticks. And they’re lazy. They’re like pieces of furniture… That’s why movie attendance is down, people are tired of it. It’s why they’re not watching the National Football League, cutting the cord on ESPN. They’ve politicized everything. And you guys are voting with your feet, which I think is fantastic.”

Bannon also predicted that a number of celebrities will seriously consider running for president in 2020.

“You’re gonna have billionaire run,” he said. “I’m not saying [Dwayne] The Rock [Johnson]’s gonna run, but I think a couple people like The Rock are gonna take a look… I think people like him, I’m not saying him, but I think there will be a number of celebrities that do take a look at this.”

Listen to Bannon’s full segment above.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum