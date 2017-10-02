Celebrities took to social media Monday morning just hours after the tragic Las Vegas mass shooting to call for increased gun control measures.

Breitbart News reported that the attack occurred while country music singer Jason Aldean was playing and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the attacker as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock. He opened fire on concert-goers from an elevated position–the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. LVMPD SWAT members burst into Paddock’s room Sunday night and found him dead.

Michael Ian Black tweeted:

Guns keep us safe. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 2, 2017

David Simon tweeted:

Today marks the first, fresh day of being told now isn't the time to discuss gun control after the newest worst mass killing in America. — David Simon (@AoDespair) October 2, 2017

Simon also criticized the sale of semi-automatic rifles, describing them as “easily convertible to auto mode.”

Russell Simmons added:

I will also do everything in my power to get Congress to pass comprehensive gun reform so these types of tragedies don't happen anymore. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) October 2, 2017

Alyssa Milano tweeted.:

Sensible gun control NOW. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2017

Thirteen minutes later Milano tweeted a link to a Think Progress column titled, “The Five Gun Safety Regulations That Even NRA Members Support.”

The 5 Gun Safety Regulations That Even NRA Members Support – https://t.co/ls4vQC1mYR — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2017

Actor Joshua Malina tweeted:

Thinking of Vegas. And thinking of common sense gun control laws. Sickening news to wake up to. — 🌎Joshua Malina🌎 (@JoshMalina) October 2, 2017

Actor Jeffrey Wright tweeted:

The fuck’s the argument from @NRA & the @DLoesch-types? Arm yourselves at concerts w/ .50-cals., Kevlar & night-vision goggles? IGNORANCE!!! — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 2, 2017

Actress Emmy Rossum tweeted:

House GOP could pass legislation this week to:

1. repeal restrictions on gun silencers

2. allow concealed carry across state lines — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017

Billy on the Street host Billy Eichner tweeted:

GUN CONTROL NOW. ENOUGH ALREADY. GROW THE FUCK UP. THE AVERAGE PERSON DOESN'T NEED A FUCKING MACHINE GUN. ENOUGH ALREADY. ENOUGH. ENOUGH. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017

Actress Elizabeth Banks tweeted:

It would be wise to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and silencers. None of which is excessive. https://t.co/oaPIk4lbWO — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 2, 2017

Actress Julianne Moore tweeted:

Actor Tom Arnold tweeted:

Stephen Paddock is a terrorist. Trump signed a bill allowing mentally ill easier access to guns.@NRA will sell more guns. #GunControlNow — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 2, 2017

Resistance Radio Host Sean Kent tweeted, “The right wing wants to ban Muslims but they never want to ban an actual threat – guns.” He closed his tweet with #GunControl.

Piers Morgan tweeted:

Nevada's gun laws.. or lack of them. pic.twitter.com/678S7XJQtD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2017

Minutes later he tweeted that “it shouldn’t be a ‘political opinion’ to suggest civilians should not get access to such high-powered weapons.”

Roughly two hours later Morgan tweeted:

Big test for President Trump.

The @NRA helped elect him, now worst ever US mass shooting has happened on his watch. #vegas — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2017

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com