Celebrities Rush to Call for Gun Control After Las Vegas Mass Shooting

by AWR Hawkins2 Oct 20170

Celebrities took to social media Monday morning just hours after the tragic Las Vegas mass shooting to call for increased gun control measures.

Breitbart News reported that the attack occurred while country music singer Jason Aldean was playing and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the attacker as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock. He opened fire on concert-goers from an elevated position–the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. LVMPD SWAT members burst into Paddock’s room Sunday night and found him dead.

Michael Ian Black tweeted:

David Simon tweeted:

Simon also criticized the sale of semi-automatic rifles, describing them as “easily convertible to auto mode.”

Russell Simmons added:

Alyssa Milano tweeted.:

Thirteen minutes later Milano tweeted a link to a Think Progress column titled, “The Five Gun Safety Regulations That Even NRA Members Support.”

Actor Joshua Malina tweeted:

Actor Jeffrey Wright tweeted:

Actress Emmy Rossum tweeted:

Billy on the Street host Billy Eichner tweeted:

Actress Elizabeth Banks tweeted:

Actress Julianne Moore tweeted:

Actor Tom Arnold tweeted:

Resistance Radio Host Sean Kent tweeted, “The right wing wants to ban Muslims but they never want to ban an actual threat – guns.” He closed his tweet with #GunControl.

Piers Morgan tweeted:

Minutes later he tweeted that “it shouldn’t be a ‘political opinion’ to suggest civilians should not get access to such high-powered weapons.”

Roughly two hours later Morgan tweeted:

