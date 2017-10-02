Jason Aldean ‘Heartbroken’ Over ‘Horrific’ Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Country music superstar Jason Aldean sent his deepest condolences to those killed and wounded by a gunman who opened fire during his performance Sunday at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe,” Aldean wrote in an Instagram post. “My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken#stopthehate.”

Video posted on social media shows the moment the shooting began as Aldean performed.

Las Vegas Police confirmed that more than fifty people are confirmed dead, and there are more than 200 people reportedly injured. A suspect, named Stephen Paddock, has been confirmed dead, sheriff of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Joseph Lombardo said.

Paddock, Lombardo said, fired gunshots from a room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay complex on the Las Vegas Strip. Officers broke into the room and killed the suspect.

Country music singer-songwriter Jake Owen, who was on stage on Sunday night when the shooting began, described the horrific and chaotic scene.

“It got faster and faster, almost like it sounded like it was an automatic rifle. You could hear it ringing off the tops of the rafters of the stage. That’s when you saw people fleeing. At that point, everyone on stage just started running everywhere possible. It was pretty chaotic for sure.”

“I kind of just ran like everyone else. At one point, I was crouched down behind a cop car with about 20 other people, that were people who had just come to the show,” Owen said in the interview.

“Everyone’s asking if everyone’s okay. There was blood on people. You can see a couple of folks in the street that looked like they had been shot, lying there. It was chaotic. It was literally like a movie that you feel like that you’ve seen before that’s not real life.”

