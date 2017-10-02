Lady Gaga: ‘Blood Is on the Hands’ of Lawmakers Who Don’t Pass Gun Control

Pop megastar Lady Gaga said “blood is on the hands of” Congress and President Donald Trump if they don’t unite and enact gun control legislation in the wake of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night.

“This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol,” the “Poker Face” singer tweeted Monday.

Responding to a statement from House Speaker Paul Ryan, Gaga said, “blood is on the hands” of lawmakers who don’t pass increased gun control measures after the horrific shooting that claimed the lives of at least 50 people and injured more than 400 others.

Breitbart News reported that suspected shooter Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, as tens of thousands of festival attendees watched country music star Jason Aldean perform.

Video posted on social media shows the chaotic moment the shooting began, as Aldean performed. The country singer released an emotional statement online, calling the shooting “beyond horrific.”

Lady Gaga announced that she’s “doing a 20 minute moment of meditation/silence/prayer on my InstagramLive for calming of the planet.”

“My intention is to connect us all through inner peace. I believe we can calm inflammation in the world by calming each other. #meditation,” the six-time Grammy-winner wrote on Twitter.

While several celebrities called for gun control following the shooting, a number of country music singers took to social media Monday morning offering their thoughts and prayers for those killed and wounded.

In a national address Monday, President Trump called the shooting “an act of pure evil.”

