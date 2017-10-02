CBS Exec Not ‘Sympathetic’ to Vegas Victims: Country Music Fans Republican ‘Gun Toters’

Update: CBS said in a statement Monday afternoon that the employee had been fired.

“This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS. Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.”

advertisement

Original story below:

Although her Facebook page appears to have been removed and her Twitter account is protected, the Daily Caller was the first to report that a “top legal executive at CBS, Hayley Geftman-Gold,” used Facebook to inform her social media followers that she is “not even sympathetic” with the 50-plus murdered and 400-plus hospitalized after a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Screen shots captured by the Daily Caller (see below) show that the “VP, Senior Counsel, Strategic Transactions at CBS” wrote in the wake of the massacre, “If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing.”

Geftman-Gold then reportedly added, “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc [sic] country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

The Daily Caller adds that her “original thread was deleted, but not by Geftman-Gold.”

CBS told Fox News that the network is “looking into the matter.”

The Daily Caller also reminds us that this is not the first time someone at CBS has expressed this kind of contempt for a Republican shooting victim. After Republican Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in June by a Bernie Sanders supporter, then-CBS News anchor Scott Pelley wondered if the shooting was “foreseeable, predictable and to some degree, self-inflicted.”

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.