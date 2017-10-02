REPORT: Tom Petty Taken Off Life Support After Massive Cardiac Arrest

Rock star Tom Petty is reportedly “clinging to life” after he was hospitalized and taken off life support Monday afternoon; a report from CBS News prematurely declared that he had died.

Petty, TMZ reported, was found unconscious in his home on Sunday in Malibu, California, and was placed on life support after arriving at the hospital.

The “Free Fallin” singer, 66, recently wrapped up a multi-city tour with his band the Heartbreakers in September, and was scheduled to perform shows in New York City in October.

The three-time Grammy-winner’s last performance was at the Hollywood Bowl last week. The rocker recently told Rolling Stone that the Heartbreakers’ recently-wrapped 40th-anniversary tour would be his “last big one.”

“It’s very likely we’ll keep playing, but will we take on 50 shows in one tour? I don’t think so. I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was thinking this might be the last big one. We’re all on the backside of our 60s. I have a granddaughter now I’d like to see as much as I can,” Petty told the outlet last December.

“I don’t want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that’s a lot of time,” the rocker said at the time.

One of Petty’s recent tweets was a tribute to his fans: “Thanks to everyone for supporting us for the last 40 years! Without YOU, there’d be no US!”

Thanks to everyone for supporting us for the last 40 years! Without YOU, there'd be no US! #TPHB40 https://t.co/MrJg4dVJJp — Tom Petty (@tompetty) September 29, 2017

A Florida native, Petty rose to fame in the ‘70s as the lead of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

