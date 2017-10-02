Tom Petty Dead at 66

Rock legend Tom Petty has passed away after being rushed to the hospital Sunday in cardiac arrest.

Petty, TMZ reported, was found unconscious in his home in Malibu, California, and was placed on life support after arriving at the hospital.

CBS confirmed Petty’s passing on Monday.

The “Free Fallin” singer, 66, recently wrapped up a multi-city tour with his band the Heartbreakers in September, and was scheduled to perform shows in New York City in October.

The three-time Grammy-winner’s last performance was at the Hollywood Bowl last week. The rocker recently told Rolling Stone that the tour would be his “last big one.”

A Florida native, Petty rose to fame in the ‘70s as the lead of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

