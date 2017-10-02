UPDATE: CBS Exec Fired After No Sympathy for ‘Republican Gun Toters’ Post

Hayley Geftman-Gold, who served as senior counsel for strategic transactions at CBS, was fired Monday afternoon by the network. In a social media post, Geftman-Gold wrote that, for partisan reasons, she is “not even sympathetic” to the 50-plus murdered and 400-plus hospitalized during Sunday’s shooting massacre in Las Vegas.

Writing on Facebook, Geftman-Gold said, “If the [shooting victims] wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing. I’m actually not even sympathetic bc [sic] country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

advertisement

In a statement released just hours after the story broke in New Media (the Daily Caller was the first to report it), CBS wrote:

This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS. Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.

This is the second time a CBS employee has expressed this kind of partisan contempt for a shooting victim. After Republican Rep. Steve Scalise was seriously wounded by a Bernie Sanders supporter in June, Scott Pelly, then-anchor of CBS News, wondered if the shooting was “foreseeable, predictable and to some degree, self-inflicted.”

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.