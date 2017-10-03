Rapper Chuck D on Vegas Attack: NRA Is a ‘Terrorist Organization’

When asked if he had anything to say to people in Las Vegas following the heinous Sunday night attack on a country music festival audience, Public Enemy’s Chuck D said “the NRA is a terrorist organization.”

“The [Trump] administration backs the terrorist organization and never uses the word,” the “Fight the Power” rapper told TMZ in an impromptu interview Monday.

He believes Millennials are realizing the so-called danger of the NRA and he believes NRA supporters “fear” that Millennials are “now cognizant of the NRA, where before, it wasn’t even in their narrative.”

“Now you got younger people who are waking up, and they’re woke at 18 and 19 and said, ‘This is some bullsh*t,'” the rapper said.

Actor Jeffrey Wright took a similar approach to the NRA Monday, insinuating that their response to the Vegas attack would be to carry a .50 caliber rifle into a concert venue for self-defense:

The fuck’s the argument from @NRA & the @DLoesch-types? Arm yourselves at concerts w/ .50-cals., Kevlar & night-vision goggles? IGNORANCE!!! — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 2, 2017

Piers Morgan likewise criticized the NRA following the Vegas attack and suggested Trump is now under pressure to pull away from the group:

Big test for President Trump.

The @NRA helped elect him, now worst ever US mass shooting has happened on his watch. #vegas — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2017

Breitbart News reported Monday that the Vegas attacker passed background checks for a number of his guns. This means FBI background check reviewers saw nothing in his past to indicate he ought not own a gun. Guns & Guitars manager Christopher Sullivan said the attacker “[did] not have a criminal history.”

