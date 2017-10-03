Pop star Taylor Swift sent bouquets of flowers to a Los Angeles-area police station after one of its officers was shot and injured during an attack at a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday, according to one of the officers at the station.

LAPD intel analyst Kimberly Binder posted a photo to her Instagram account Tuesday showing one of the “smaller arrangements” that Swift had apparently sent to the station, the LAPD’s Foothill Community station in Pacoima, California.

“Talk about a class act!” Binder captioned the photo. “@taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect.”

Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect. 🌻Ὁ🌹🌸🌺🌷 A post shared by Kimberlee Rae Binder (@kimberleeb88) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

According to ABC7, an officer at the Foothill Community station was injured Sunday night when she was shot in the knee at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman opened fire on concertgoers from a perch on the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. At least one other California police officer was killed during the attack, while several Southern California police officers and firefighters were injured.

Social media users quickly flooded Binder’s Instagram post with positive comments about Swift’s gesture.

“A true role model,” one user wrote. “I love Taylor for her small acts of kindness.”

Swift was one of numerous celebrities who responded to Sunday’s attack, though most did so by taking to their own social media accounts to post reactions. Stars including actress Elizabeth Banks, hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, and actor Jeffrey Wright used their social media account to call for increased gun control measures, while country music stars including Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert shared prayers for the victims and for Las Vegas.

The LAPD wrote on its Facebook page Monday that the Foothill officer injured in the attack was in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

