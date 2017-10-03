Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Departs White House in Victoria Beckham-Designed Turtleneck And Stilettos

First Lady Melania Trump departed the White House for Puerto Rico on Tuesday with her husband, President Donald Trump, with the First Lady wearing a navy ensemble designed by style icon Victoria Beckham.

Melania stepped out in a navy blue wool turtleneck jumper by Victoria Beckham, which retails for $1,102 at Swedish retailer FarFetch. The over-sized sweater was paired with black cigarette pants, one of the First Lady’s favorite silhouettes and Manolo Blahnik navy, suede stilettos.

The First Lady hid her eyes from the cameras in square turtle-shell faded sunglasses with her famous tousled hair blowing in the wind. When arriving to Puerto Rico, Melania changed into a more comfortable look, wearing boots, white pants and a cargo jacket.

Yesterday, during a moment of prayer and silence for the nearly 80 Americans murdered in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada during a country music festival, Melania wore a subtle tweed Alexander McQueen sleeveless midi dress. The dress retails for $2,995 at Neiman Marcus.