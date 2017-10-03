SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Departs White House in Victoria Beckham-Designed Turtleneck And Stilettos

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

by John Binder3 Oct 2017New York City, NY0

First Lady Melania Trump departed the White House for Puerto Rico on Tuesday with her husband, President Donald Trump, with the First Lady wearing a navy ensemble designed by style icon Victoria Beckham.

Melania stepped out in a navy blue wool turtleneck jumper by Victoria Beckham, which retails for $1,102 at Swedish retailer FarFetch. The over-sized sweater was paired with black cigarette pants, one of the First Lady’s favorite silhouettes and Manolo Blahnik navy, suede stilettos.

The First Lady hid her eyes from the cameras in square turtle-shell faded sunglasses with her famous tousled hair blowing in the wind. When arriving to Puerto Rico, Melania changed into a more comfortable look, wearing boots, white pants and a cargo jacket.

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, talks to reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Yesterday, during a moment of prayer and silence for the nearly 80 Americans murdered in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada during a country music festival, Melania wore a subtle tweed Alexander McQueen sleeveless midi dress. The dress retails for $2,995 at Neiman Marcus.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump followed by Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen walk out for a moment of silence to remember the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.

