Ashton Kutcher: ‘Enough Is Enough,’ We Need More Gun Control

Roughly 24 hours after the heinous attack on concertgoers in Las Vegas, actor Ashton Kutcher tweeted “enough is enough” and called for more gun control.

Amid his calls for gun control, 39-year-old Kutcher admits he has owned a gun since he was 12 years old.

He tweeted:

I've had a gun since I was 12 yrs old but enough is enough. I'm a hunter and a sportsman but No body needs these weapons. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) October 3, 2017

The first person to respond to Kutcher’s tweet asked the actor if he will also be giving his guns and his license to own one.

Kutcher also tweeted:

There's a middle ground here let's get to the table and find it. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) October 3, 2017

The first person to respond to this tweet wrote, “I am law enforcement. People need to be able to protect themselves from criminals. Does your security carry? They do protect you.”

Kutcher simply answered, “No.” He did not say whether he carries concealed in order to defend himself.

Fox News reported on another respondent who said, “Laws only work when people follow them. There is a law against murder and that didn’t stop [the Vegas attacker] so why would more gun laws?”

Kutcher was not without his supporters. For example, a woman who said she was from Canada responded and said comments by those continuing to defend gun ownership “make [her] sad.” She added, “Totally different mentality about guns here in Canada. So many are worried about getting their guns taken away. That could have been anyone there and your regular guns wouldn’t have done anything. Crazy. If it saved one persons life I would give em all.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.