Jimmy Kimmel Doubles Down on Gun ‘Nuts’: ‘You Bear Some Responsibility’

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel continued to attack gun rights advocates during Tuesday night’s monologue of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, defending the deceptive gun control rant he issued in tears one night earlier and mocked gun “nuts” who called him out on it.

“I want to send special good wishes to those watching from Las Vegas. You know what happened on Sunday night. I’m not going to get deep into it again tonight, I said what I had to say last night,” Kimmel said of the horrific mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night that left at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.

advertisement

“But I do want to say something to those nuts who spent most of the day on television and online attacking those of us who think we need to do something about the fact that 59 innocent people were killed,” ABC funnyman continued.

“They say it’s inappropriate to be talking about it because it’s too soon,” Kimmel said. “Well, maybe it is too soon for you because deep down inside you know — in your heart you know you bear some responsibility for the fact that almost anyone can get any weapon they want, and now you want to cover yourself until the storm of outrage passes and you can go back to your dirty business as usual.”

Perhaps those who criticized Kimmel for pushing gun control too soon were correct. Some leftists — celebrities especially so — were pushing for gun control mere hours after the attack took place.

The greater criticism for Kimmel rests on the nature of his Monday night comments; his misleading and, in some cases, blatantly false claims about gun laws, certain types of firearms, and Second Amendment legislation pending before Congress. Breitbart News highlighted some of the most misleading aspects of Kimmel’s rant in a piece titled, “7 Deceptive Claims Jimmy Kimmel Made About Guns in One Monologue.”

The comic offered no apology for his deception during his Tuesday night monologue, nor did he rectify his failure to cry over those killed in gun-controlled Chicago — nearly 59 people each month — the way he cried over those killed in gun-friendly Nevada. Instead, he doubled down appealing to his First Amendment right to say what he said and mocking those who called him out on it.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.