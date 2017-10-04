Judd Apatow: Trump ‘Descending Deeper and Deeper into a Pit of Craziness’

Hollywood heavyweight film producer-director Judd Apatow said during Vanity Fair’s New Establishment Summit in Beverly Hills Wednesday that after eight months in office, President Donald Trump “is not showing that he’s learning as a president how to behave.”

“I think we’ve revealed how horrible people can be,” the Girls co-creator said. Variety reports. “And I think through social media, we’ve energized the worst of a lot of people’s instincts. So I think it’s more of a Pandora’s Box that’s going to get worse and worse.”

Apatow — a frequent critic of Trump, who compared his election to being “raped” — likened the president to a flawed character in one of his films or TV shows.

“For storytelling, you always want to start with somebody with a problem and try to see if they can learn something from it, so you want your characters to be flawed and the more flawed the better,” the comedy guru said.

“I think the issue with Trump is that he’s descending deeper and deeper into a pit of craziness that is not showing that he’s learning as a president how to behave,” Apatow added. “It’s not like he went to Texas and Florida and visited people in the disaster areas and then went to Puerto Rico and behaved like a normal human being.”

Apatow fears Trump may provoke North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un into nuclear war. “We all go, ‘Maybe he’ll talk to North Korea like that.'”

In September, Apatow said the Trump administration’s decision to end the Obama-era campus sexual misconduct policies amounts to “com[ing] through for their rape base.”

