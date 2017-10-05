SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

‘Glee’ Actor Mark Salling Admits to Possessing Child Porn

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

by Breitbart News5 Oct 20170

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former “Glee” actor Mark Salling has reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to possession of child pornography.

The plea agreement filed Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles states the actor is admitting he possessed images of prepubescent children. The agreement states a search warrant found more than 50,000 images of child porn on Salling’s computer and a thumb drive.

Prosecutors and Salling have agreed to ask a judge to sentence the actor to a prison term between four to seven years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender, pay restitution and abide by restrictions on where he can live.

Salling’s attorney Michael Proctor did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The actor played bad-boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the Fox musical dramedy.

