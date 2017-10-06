DNC to Donate Just $30K of Nearly $250K Contributed by Harvey Weinstein

The Democratic National Committee has responded to sexual harassment allegations against Democratic Party donor and Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein by pledging to donate a small portion of the contributions it received from him to women’s charities.

In a statement, the DNC called the allegations “deeply troubling,” and after facing pressure from the Republican National Committee, announced it would donate roughly one-eighth of the total sum The Weinstein Company chief has contributed to the organization over the years.

The DNC said “over $30,000” worth of Weinstein’s contributions will be given to pro-choice charity EMILY’s List, Emerge America, and Higher Heights, a charity for black women, though it is unclear whether the DNC will give away the rest of the reported $246,290 that Weinstein has donated.

In all, Weinstein has donated at least $769,000 to Democratic politicians and political action organizations since the early 1990s, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, and has hosted high-dollar fundraisers for Democratic candidates, including 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In their statement, the DNC also used the opportunity to blame and attack President Donald Trump, apparently dedicating more words to the president than to Weinstein himself.

“The Democratic party condemns all forms of sexual harassment and assault,” declared DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa, before adding, “We hope that Republicans will do the same as we mark one year since the release of a tape showing President Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women followed by more than a dozen women who came forward to detail similar experiences of assault and harassment.”

“The DNC will donate over $30,000 in contributions from Weinstein to EMILY’s List, Emerge America and Higher Heights,” Hinojosa continued. “Because what we need is more women in power, not men like Trump who continue to show us that they lack respect for more than half of America.”

The DNC’s pledge comes as a September FEC report showed the organization raised just $4.4 million in August and had a paltry $6.8 million cash-on-hand at the end of that month, along with debts of $4.1 million. The RNC reported $45.9 million cash-on-hand for the same month, and zero debt.

According to The Wrap, the DNC’s announcement “comes as a flurry of Democratic senators have vowed to donate any contribution they received” from Weinstein “to charitable organizations, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich.”

Other Democratic senators who have pledged to donate Weinstein’s contributions include Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy and Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, as well New York Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Following sexual harassment allegations outlined by the New York Times Thursday, in which the Hollywood super-producer was reported to have reached financial settlements with at least eight different women over a decades-long career in the movie business, Weinstein claimed he would “channel anger” at the National Rifle Association, while dozens of friends and associates of Weinstein have stayed silent on the allegations, as have most left-wing celebrities.

“I am going to need a place to channel my anger so I’ve decided I’m going to give the NRA my full attention,” Weinstein declared. “I hope Wayne LaPierre will enjoy his retirement party,” he added. “I’m going to do it at the same place I had my Bar Mitzvah.”

Meanwhile, late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and James Corden all refused to talk about Weinstein during their respective shows Thursday night, while feminist attorney Lisa Bloom attempted to downplay the allegations in a Thursday statement.

In a post on Twitter, Hollywood actress Rose McGowan claimed anyone who does business with Harvey Weinstein “is complicit” in the allegations.

After the New York Times broke the story on the allegations against Weinstein, he quickly fired back at the newspaper, threatening a $50 million lawsuit.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.