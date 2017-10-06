Feminist Attorney Li$a Bloom Downplays Harassment Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

Lisa Bloom, the 56-year-old daughter of feminist attorney Gloria Allred, also advertises herself as a woke feminist, a defender of women against the wicked patriarchy.

For example, the media-savvy Bloom was instrumental in the takedown of Fox News’s Bill O’Reilly. She has also represented one of Bill Cosby’s accusers and an accuser against President Trump (O’Reilly, Cosby, and Trump all deny any wrongdoing).

The leftwing Bloom also represented Kathy Griffin after the comedienne imploded her own career by holding up a fake model of Trump’s bloody, severed head.

This week, Bloom involved herself in yet another high-profile sexual misconduct case, this one involving Hollywood super-producer Harvey Weinstein. But this time Bloom is not representing any or even a single one of Weinstein’s alleged victims. This time she is representing Weinstein, the man who has reportedly settled eight sexual harassment complaints, who has been accused of groping Italian model Ambra Battilana, and who, according to the New York Times, has spent three decades sexually harassing countless women.

So what does Bloom have to say about all this?

In a statement released Thursday, she claimed that she and Weinstein “have had many wide-ranging conversations over the last year about rumors and allegations against him. He denies many of the accusations as patently false.” After that clever admission that he does not deny all of the allegations, she adds, “He is an old dinosaur learning new ways.”

What Bloom did not include in her statement is the news that back in April, Harvey Weinstein agreed to produce a miniseries from Bloom’s non-fiction book about the Trayvon Martin case.

Additionally, unlike Trump and O’Reilly, Harvey Weinstein embraces the “correct” politics. He is a diehard leftist and bigtime fundraiser for all kinds of Democrats, including Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Those of us who remember Bill Clinton’s presidency have seen this all before, because when it comes to leftwing feminists, some victims of sexual misconduct are a lot more equal than others.

